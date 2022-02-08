Garrity, Eimer Reach 1,000-Point Milestones in Girls Basketball

HS Girls Basketball
Fairview 62 Girard 22 F
Cochranton 29 Maplewood 60 F
Youngsville 44 Eisenhower 49 F
Conneaut (OH) 38 Iroquois 20 F
Titusville 26 Lakeview 62 F
General McLane 39 McDowell 58 F
Grove City 46 Meadville 26 F
North East 28 Mercyhurst Prep 44 F
Fort LeBoeuf 34 Northwestern 29 F
Franklin 46 Oil City 17 F
Cambridge Springs 56 Seneca 30 F
Union City 35 Seneca 50 F
Conneaut Area 33 Slippery Rock 27 F
Erie High 22 Villa Maria 54 F
Corry 19 Warren 43 F
