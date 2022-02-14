General McLane Opens Football Head Coaching Position in 2022

General McLane Football Coach Jim Wells (File 2019)

On Monday, the General McLane school district announced it is opening up its football head coaching position for the 2022 season.

In a written statement, the school district said,

“”The General McLane School District is opening the Head Football Coach position for the Fall 2022 Season. Although we were unable to come to an agreement on a shared vision for the future of the program, the District thanks Coach Jim Wells for his 25 years of coaching and commitment to the Football Program at General McLane.”

The General McLane school board will not be voting on Jim Wells at Wednesday’s board meeting since the administration will not be presenting his name to the board.