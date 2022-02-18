H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights (2-17-22)

Local HS Sports News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HS Girls Basketball
Grove City 28 Conneaut Area 47 F
Corry 24 General McLane 36 F
Northwestern 31 Girard 44 F
Warren 44 Harbor Creek 49 F
Erie High 40 Jamestown 56 F
Youngsville 26 Maplewood 62 F
Villa Maria 53 McDowell 28 F
Oil City 44 Meadville 42 F/OT
Fairview 51 Mercyhurst Prep 44 F
Conneaut (OH) 36 North East 69 F
Eisenhower 11 Saegertown 58 F
Cochranton 31 Seneca 45 F
Titusville 21 Sharpsville 76 F
Cambridge Springs 49 Union City 14 F

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News