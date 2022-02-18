H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights (2-17-22)

HS Girls Basketball
Grove City 28 Conneaut Area 47 F
Corry 24 General McLane 36 F
Northwestern 31 Girard 44 F
Warren 44 Harbor Creek 49 F
Erie High 40 Jamestown 56 F
Youngsville 26 Maplewood 62 F
Villa Maria 53 McDowell 28 F
Oil City 44 Meadville 42 F/OT
Fairview 51 Mercyhurst Prep 44 F
Conneaut (OH) 36 North East 69 F
Eisenhower 11 Saegertown 58 F
Cochranton 31 Seneca 45 F
Titusville 21 Sharpsville 76 F
Cambridge Springs 49 Union City 14 F
