Harbor Creek senior Connor Pierce announced on his social media platform that he is going to wrestling in college for Penn State University.

The three-time District Ten champion and four-time state medalist went 37-1 in his final season as a Husky which included a Sectional, District, and Regional Championships and a State Runner-Up finish at 138 pounds.

Overall, Pierce’s high school career record was 139-18 with 25 pins.