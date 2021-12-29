Holiday H.S Basketball Highlights (12-28-21)

HS Boys Basketball
Mercyhurst Prep 33 Fairview 48 F
Rocky Grove 40 Franklin 66 F
Meadville 51 Hickory 79 F
Northwestern 65 Iroquois 40 F
North East 66 Maplewood 33 F
Burrell 56 McDowell 51 F
General McLane 54 Oil City 55 F
Seneca 45 OLSH 76 F
Moniteau 58 Saegertown 68 F

HS Girls Basketball
Union City 25 Fairview 51 F
General McLane 37 Girard 31 F
Keystone 21 Harbor Creek 51 F
Fort LeBoeuf 44 Hickory 33 F
North East 35 Lakeview 44 F
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29 Meadville 26 F
Mercyhurst Prep 63 Putnam (OR) 54 F

