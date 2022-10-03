Jack Bestwick at Fairview High School in 2004 for the stadium dedication named after him

One of the all-time legendary coaches in Erie County history, Fairview’s Jack Bestwick passed away at the age of 84.

Bestwick spent 21 seasons as the Tigers football head coach and compiled a record of 163-45-8.

Over those years, the program won or shared the Erie County League Championship 12 times and in his final season, Bestwick guided the Tigers to a District Ten championship and a berth to the PIAA State Semifinals in 1992.

In 2004, the Fairview School District named the school’s stadium after Bestwick.

He was also inducted into the Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.