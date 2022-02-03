McDowell Picks Up Road Win Over Erie High in Girls Basketball

Local HS Sports News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

H.S. Girls Basketball: McDowell 45 Erie High 30 F

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News