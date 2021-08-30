Mercyhurst Prep Cancels Game with Slippery Rock

Mercyhurst Prep football practices during camp on August 16

For a second straight week, the Mercyhurst Prep football program has been forced to cancel a game due to COVID-19 and roster numbers.

The school announced on Monday that the game against Slippery Rock high school has been canceled.

In a written statement released by the school:

“We recognize how disappointing these cancelations are for our student-athletes and school family, but protecting the health and safety of our players, staff, and families remains our school’s top priority,” said Dan Perfetto, Mercyhurst Prep athletic director. “We look forward to kicking off our season when we have more players out of the COVID quarantine protocol and it is safe to do so.”