PIAA Baseball Quarterfinals Schedule

Thursday, June 9

Class A

Saegertown vs Dubois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock 12:00 PM

Class 3A

Central-Martinsburg vs Fairview at Seneca Valley HS 12:00 PM

Franklin vs Punxsutawney at Slippery Rock 5:00 PM

PIAA Softball Quarterfinals Schedule

Thursday, June 9

Class A

Union vs Saegertown at Slippery Rock 1:00 PM