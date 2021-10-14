Prep Closes Out Regular Season With Shutout Victory Over McLane

Local HS Sports News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HS Boys Soccer: Cathedral Prep 4 General McLane 0 F

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News