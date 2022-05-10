HS Baseball
McDowell 6 Cathedral Prep 3 F
Saegertown 5 Cambridge Springs 0 F
Grove City 7 Conneaut 0 F
Harbor Creek 8 Corry 1 F
Warren 1 Fort LeBoeuf 8 F
North East 5 Girard 2 F
Eisenhower 2 Maplewood 7 F
Fairview 13 Northwestern 1 F
Meadville 0 Slippery Rock 3 F
Mercyhurst Prep 4 Titusville 3 F
Youngsville 12 Union City 5 F
HS Softball
Conneaut Area 13 Cochranton 10 F
Warren 5 General McLane 0 F
Girard 7 Mercyhurst Prep 17 F
Iroquois 0 Northwestern 10 F
North East 5 Seneca 10 F
Corry 2 Titusville 1 F
Reynolds 10 Union City 8 F