Union City high school announced on Tuesday that it’s going to host the inaugural AA Public High School All-Star basketball games on April 9.

Senior all-stars from Regions 1 and 2 in District Ten will get the chance to compete in skills competitions along with a pair of games to follow.

Thirteen schools will be represented in the all-star festivities with the girls game beginning at 6:00PM and the boys game to follow at 7:30PM.

McRay and Son will be broadcasting the game on their facebook page http://www.mccrayandson.com/