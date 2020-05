2020 NFL Schedule Officially Released

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule has now been released and the full schedule can be found here: http://www.nfl.com/schedules/2020/REG1

2020 local regular season NFL schedules:

Pittsburgh:

Week 1: away at New York Giants, 7:15 pm (Monday, September 14th)

Week 2: home vs Denver Broncos, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 20th)

Week 3: home vs Houston Texans, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 27th)

Week 4: away at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 4th)

Week 5: home vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 11th)

Week 6: home vs Cleveland Browns, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 18th)

Week 7: away at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 25th)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: away at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 pm (Sunday, November 8th)

Week 10: home vs Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 15th)

Week 11: away at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 22nd)

Week 12: home vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (Thursday, November 26th)

Week 13: home vs Washington Redskins, 1:00 pm (Sunday, December 6th)

Week 14: away at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 pm (Sunday, December 13th)

Week 15: away at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 pm (Monday, December 21st)

Week 16: home vs Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 pm (Sunday, December 27th)

Week 17: away at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 pm (Sunday, January 3rd)

Cleveland:

Week 1: away at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 13th)

Week 2: home vs Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 pm (Thursday, September 17th)

Week 3: home vs Washington Redskins, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 27th)

Week 4: away at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 4th)

Week 5: home vs Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 pm (Sunday, October 11th)

Week 6: away at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 18th)

Week 7: away at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 25th)

Week 8: home vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 1st)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: home vs Houston Texans, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 15th)

Week 11: home vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 22nd)

Week 12: away at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 29th)

Week 13: away at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 pm (Sunday, December 6th)

Week 14: home vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 pm (Monday, December 14th)

Week 15: away at New York Giants, 1:00 pm (Sunday, December 20th)

Week 16: away at New Jork Jets, TBD (Saturday, December 26th or Sunday, December 27th)

Week 17: home vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm (Sunday, January 3rd)

Buffalo:

Week 1: home vs NY Jets, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 13th)

Week 2: away at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 20th)

Week 3: home vs LA Rams, 1:00 pm (Sunday, September 27th)

Week 4: away at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (Sunday, October 4th)

Week 5: away at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 11th)

Week 6: home vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 pm (Thursday, October 15th)

Week 7: away at New York Jets, 1:00 pm (Sunday, October 25th)

Week 8: home vs New England Patriots, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 1st)

Week 9: home vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 8th)

Week 10: away at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm (Sunday, November 15th)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: home vs LA Chargers, 1:00 pm (Sunday, November 29th)

Week 13: away at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 pm (Monday, December 7th)

Week 14: home vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 pm (Sunday, December 13th)

Week 15: away at Denver Broncos, TBD (Saturday, December 19th or Sunday, December 20th)

Week 16: away at New England Patriots, 8:15 pm (Monday, December 28th)

Week 17: home vs Miami Dolphins, 1:00 pm (Sunday, January 3rd)