ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–One die-hard James Conner fan got the opportunity of a lifetime on Saturday.

Conner hosted his second annual Erie-based football camp at McDowell’s Gus Anderson Field.

Although the camp was intended for youth athletes, age is just a number.

91-year-old Florence Stachera registered for Conner’s camp, living out a dream of seeing her favorite player.

Not only did Stachera meet Conner, but she even got to play catch with him.

“It met a lot to me because I knew he was the kind of person he was because when I watched him play, he didn’t play dirty deals. He played just what he had to do…He catches that ball, and he goes and tries to get that touchdown.” Florence Stachera, James Conner super fan