Bills’ Lotulelei Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

BUFFALO, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Star Lotulelei #98 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Chicago Bears at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Star Lotulelei has become the first Bills player to publicly opt out for the 2020 NFL season over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Lotulelei, who signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Bills in 2018, agreed to a restructured contract this offseason, guaranteeing him $4.5 million in 2020.

His new contract will now be active in 2021.

A starter for the Bills, Lotulelei has been operating as one of the team’s primary run-stopping defensive linemen since he joined the Bills.