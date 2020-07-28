Bills’ Lotulelei Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Star Lotulelei has become the first Bills player to publicly opt out for the 2020 NFL season over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
Lotulelei, who signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Bills in 2018, agreed to a restructured contract this offseason, guaranteeing him $4.5 million in 2020.
His new contract will now be active in 2021.
A starter for the Bills, Lotulelei has been operating as one of the team’s primary run-stopping defensive linemen since he joined the Bills.