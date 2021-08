According to multiple national NFL reports, the Cleveland Browns have extended to the contract for starting running back Nick Chubb three more years.

Chubb’s extension is reportedly for $36.6 million including $20 million guaranteed to stay with the Browns.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Chubb is third in the league in rushing at 3,557 ground yards, his 5.2 yards per rush leads the league and his 28 rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the league.