The Erie Express (6-1) prepare for their regular season finale with the fourth annual Covato Classic on Saturday, June 29th at 5:00 pm at McDowell high school.

The game is played to recognize the memory of fallen Express player and McDowell graduate Tyler Covato who was tragically killed in a work accident five years ago.

Some of his former teammates who still play for the Express give their thoughts on the importance of keeping his memory alive.