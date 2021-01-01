G-League aiming for February start with shortened season in Orlando bubble

According to a report from the Athletic, the NBA G-League could be headed for a bubble season in 2021 that would include the Erie BayHawks.

The report says a 12-15 game schedule is likely on Orlando’s Disney campus with a February 8th start date.

In this proposed plan, teams would arrive at their home bases on January 19th for physicals before departing for the bubble in Orlando a week later.

The goal would be to play a playoff schedule in early March and 18 of the NBA’s affiliated teams are reportedly opting in including Erie.

The BayHawks and NBA G-League have not confirmed a bubble season at this time.

