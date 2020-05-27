Governor Wolf Announces Pro Sports Can Resume in ‘Yellow Phase’ and ‘Green Phase’ in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that professional sports teams and leagues may resume practices and games in the state in counties and areas that are a part of the state’s yellow and green phases.

Fans and spectators will not be allowed to attend games, according to the new guidance.Those teams and leagues are only permitted to return to play if they abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

“Professional sports, defined as any sporting event at which the participants are paid by a league or team, or at which individuals or teams receive prizes or purse, are allowed to practice or play in the yellow and green phases of reopening without on-site or venue spectators if the team (or league on behalf of the team) has developed a COVID-19 safety plan,” Wolf’s office said.

“Such a plan must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and include, among other requirements, testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel. Also, no fans or spectators may be permitted on interior or exterior venue property. Professional sports organizations are encouraged to contact the Wolf Administration to share their reopening plans and get them approved by the Department of Health.”