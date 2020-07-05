James Conner Surprises His Mother With A New House

McDowell high school graduate, Erie native, former Pitt star and Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back James Conner surprised his mother, Kelly Bibbs, by buying her a house on Saturday, July 4th with the video capturing the event going viral.

Conner, who released a video in June of him buying his father a brand new truck, took to social media once again posting the video of the big reveal for his mom.

Conner pulled off the surprise with the help of his brothers, who slipped out of sight until bibbs entered the house.

When she went inside, she saw Conner standing in the empty house.

A gold balloon display read: “welcome home” and that hung at the end of a hallway.

Bibbs was overwhelmed with tears and stepped outside.

When she went back inside, Conner and his brothers shouted, “welcome home!”