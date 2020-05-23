James Conner’s New Book Titled ‘Fear is a Choice: Tackling Life’s Challenges with Dignity, Faith, and Determination’ On Sale June 16th

McDowell high school graduate, Erie native, University of Pittsburgh product and Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back James Conner has published a book titled “Fear is a Choice: Tackling Life’s Challenges with Dignity, Faith and Determination”.

Conner’s book details his journey from Erie to Pittsburgh with the highs of winning ACC player of the year and being drafted by the Steelers to the lows of injury and battling cancer prior to joining the black and gold.

Conner’s journey of beating cancer has been one that’s inspired people from far and wide and his 224 page book will be on sale beginning June 16th while pre-orders are now available.

To find a copy of Conner’s new book, you can head here: https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062938435/fear-is-a-choice/