(WJET)–Mercyhurst Prep graduate and former Mercyhurst University standout Chris Vallimont was called up from Triple-A.

After five pro seasons, Vallimont will make his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday against the Minnestoa Twins.

The right-handed pitcher was drafted by the Marlins as a fifth-round pick in 2018.

He spent 2019 with the Twins until being claimed off waivers by Minnesota in May of 2022.