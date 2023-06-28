ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–After years of hard work and dedication to their craft, a spotlight has been shined on nine individuals who were inducted into the Metro Erie Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

It’s a tremendous honor. It’s a little overwhelming to be honest. I think when you are a coach, this is not something you aspire to have happen, but I really feel blessed to be recognized and in such a prestigious group.” Paul Benim, 2023 HOF inductee

“It’s a big honor. We have some great inductees coming in. One of the inductees was one of my grad assistants at Slippery Rock, Coach Manchel. So to go in with him that is a big honor.” Shannon Pullium, 2023 HOF inductee

“Overwhelmed with excitement. I’m glad to finally get into the Metro association and it’s a steppingstone to hopefully maybe get into the entire state of PA so I’m very honored to be here.” Nicole Smith, 2023 HOF inductee

“It doesn’t seem real. Never in my career did I ever think that it would ever come to this so it’s kind of surreal.” Hugh Hillhouse, 2023 HOF inductee

“It almost like brings you a little piece. If he’s gone at least his legacy can live on and people can remember him in this really great way.” Kymberly Drapcho- Daughter of late Gary Drapcho (2023 HOF inductee)

The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame banquet & induction dinner is happening this evening. Nine new members make up the Metro Erie class of 2023.

More tonight on @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/j8OdtdC8tb — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 28, 2023

The journey to this point in their careers wasn’t easy.

As wins are celebrated, inductees reflect on the people who made it possible.

“All of the different nostalgic things that come into your head and the different championship teams that you’ve been involved with and just touching base on some of that stuff and your family and all of your supporters.” Rick Sertz, 2023 HOF inductee

“Being a part of the 2018 Olympic team was really special to me. It was something really unexpected. I was never the best player and didn’t really ever expect a chance to play in the Olympics and represent my country on the stage. So that was just a surreal experience.” Ryan Zapolski, 2023 HOF inductee

“I suppose it all began with a scholarship to Mercyhurst back in 1986 and it’s kind of gone on from there. Ya know I graduated from there, left for a couple of years, came back in the mid 90’s to coach soccer and I’ve been involved in the game on shape or another ever since then.” John Melody, 2023 HOF inductee