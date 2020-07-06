MLB Officially Sets 2020 Schedule

The 2020 Major League Baseball Schedule has been officially released.

Locally, the Pittsburgh Pirates open their 2020 season on Friday, July 24th at 8:15 p.m. ET at the Cardinals.

The Cleveland Indians will be home for Kansas City on Friday, July 24th at 7:10 p.m. ET and the Detroit Tigers, the parent club of the double-A Erie SeaWolves, open up their 2020 season on Friday, July 24th at 6:10 p.m. ET at the Cincinnati Reds.

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees in the first game of the 2020 MLB season at 7 p.m. ET on July 23, followed by the San Francisco Giants traveling to play the rival Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. ET, as MLB revealed its full schedule for the shortened season.

Following opening night, 14 games will be played on July 24, including the first game at the Texas Rangers‘ new Globe Life Field as they host the Colorado Rockies.