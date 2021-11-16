NFL Pro Bowl fan voting is now available

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 24: Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football against the Houston Texans during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 31-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The polls are open again. But this time, it’s for football.

The NFL is in Week 11, so now is your time to vote in your favorite player(s) to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Among the players available is Erie native James Conner. The former McDowell High School running back leads the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals with 493 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing, which leads the league). He also has 136 yards receiving on 13 catches. If you would like vote him in, click HERE.

Everyone is allotted six votes per position, from the usual quarterbacks, running backs, linemen and linebackers to kick and punt returners and long snappers.

Fan voting makes up one-third of the Pro Bowl consideration. Votes from the coaches and players makes up the remaining two-thirds.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.