Otters Tab Bednard Media Relations Manager, Play-by-Play Broadcaster

Courtesy: Erie Otters

Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the Otters has hired Shawn Bednard as the team’s new Play-By-Play Announcer and Media Relations Manager in advance of the upcoming 2021-2022 season. Bednard takes over as the voice of the Otters from Aaron Cooney who filled the role from July 2013 to February 2021.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Shawn to Erie,” said Brown. “Shawn’s passion and knowledge of the game will excite our fans. We cannot wait to hear his first goal call when we return to the ice this fall for our 25th Anniversary season. He will continue the great legacy of voices to call Erie Otters’ games.”

“There’s nowhere in hockey I could be more excited to be joining than one with the prestige and culture of the Otters,” said Bednard. “From the very first interaction with Dave (Brown), Jaime (Cieszynski, Director of Business Operations), and Chad (Westerburg, Director of Sales), I knew I wanted to become a part of this team and be part of a first-class culture. To see it come to fruition is truly a blessing, and I cannot say thank you enough to Aaron Cooney, Dominic Henning, Randall W. Scott III, my parents, and everyone in Fayetteville and beyond who helped this a reality.”

Bednard joins the Otters from the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL. Bednard joined the Mayhem for the 20-21 season when the Marksmen suspended their season due to COVID-19. Bednard called games for the Mayhem through their run into the SPHL finals in mid-May. While with Marksmen since 2018, Bednard has also served as the team’s Director of Communications & Community Outreach and Director of Digital Marketing & Media.

“I cannot express enough my readiness to continue the legacy of broadcasting excellence that Aaron cultivated in Erie. As well, I am beyond ready to become an ambassador for this team in the Erie community. Otters’ fans, I can’t wait to talk with every one of you and tell the story of our team. Tara, Hammy, and I can’t wait to be a part of the Keystone State. You’re getting a broadcaster with an insatiable hunger and a readiness to deliver the best broadcasts, stories, and media coverage in the CHL. I can’t wait to get to work,” expressed Bednard to Otters’ fans on his excitement in advance of the 25th anniversary season.

Bednard, originally from Michigan, becomes the seventh person to voice the Erie Otters over their 24 seasons. Mark Jeanneret, Tyler Walsh, John Cannon, Mark Jeanneret, Paul Roper, and Aaron Cooney.