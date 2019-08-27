Otters Trim Camp Numbers Down on Day Three

Camp information updates via the Erie Otters:

The Erie Otters have released 19 players from their training camp roster and will be returned to their respective teams’ rosters.

Nine of the cuts made were members of Erie’s 2019 OHL Priority Selection class, including: Forbes Andersen, Ryan Forberg, Owain Johnston, Joshua Reilly, Ethan Schoonderbeek and Bryce Walcarius (U18 Priority Selection), Benjamin West. Two of the releases were from Erie’s 2018 Priority Selection Class with Aidan Flynn and Justin Mauro released from camp.

The remaining ten players released were free agent invites to training camp: Ethan Allair, Jordan Broome, Joseph Forster, Kieran Flynn, Joseph Martino, JP Moreira, Jacob Seyers, Cameron Shepheard, Jacob Traynor, and Colin West.