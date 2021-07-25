Pirates to deal Adam Frazier to San Diego Padres

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 24: Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates jumps and throws to first base after forcing out Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs to complete a double play on a ground ball hit by Kyle Schwarber #12 (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres, pending a passing physical, according to an ESPN report.

In six seasons with the Pirates since being drafted by Pittsburgh in the six round out of Mississippi State in 2013, Frazier has recorded 571 hits, 119 doubles, 20 triples, 39 home runs, and 204 runs batted in while batting .283.

In 97 games in 2021, the National League all-star has racked up 125 hits, batting .327 with 32 runs batted in and four home runs with the Pirates.

The Pirates will acquire minor leaguers Tucupita Marcana, Michell Miliano and Jack Suwinski from the Padres in the deal.