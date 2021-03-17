Sabres fire Ralph Krueger, Don Granato in as interim head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a series of losses, Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger is out, and interim head coach Don Granato is in.

Joining Granato is Assistant Coaches Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi.

News of the firing came out Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, the Sabres’ losing streak reached 12 losses, with the New Jersey Devils claiming the latest victory against them.

This was Krueger’s second season coaching the Sabres — a team who’s record last season was 30-31-8.

The Sabres are currently in last place in the NHL’s East Division, with six wins, 18 losses and four overtime losses.

General Manager Kevyn Adams addressed the media Wednesday morning.

Adams said it felt right that it needed to be done now.

“For me, this is about results that haven’t been good enough. I look and evaluate everything and I was trying to take a real, honest, fair evaluation. It felt like the right time now.”

Adams said he wouldn’t get into specifics when asked about what he’s looking for in the next head coach, but said the search will be “effective immediately.”

“I have in my head characteristics that will be important for this organization moving forward…this is about getting it right,” Adams added.

Adams wouldn’t put a timeline on hiring a coach saying it’s about getting it right.

“So if we felt that it was absolutely the best person and it happens quicker, then ok,” Adams said. “I don’t want to be rushed into anything.”

He says getting better in every single area in the organization starts with him.

“I need to manage better. You name it, we need to do it better. Period.”

WATCH: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams discusses firing of head coach Ralph Krueger:

Adams also spoke of Krueger’s disappointment after learning of his firing first thing this morning.

“I’ve learned a lot from Ralph and it was a very honest and hard conversation. My job was just to tell him where I felt we were and have an honest conversation,” Adams said.

Sounds like the team is hopeful that captain Jack Eichel will return to the lineup this season.

Adams said Eichel had to serve a COVID quarantine after getting a second opinion on his injury. Eichel should be finished with that soon, Adams told the media.