SeaWolves Take Over First Place With 4-2 Win over Thunder as Fans, Former Players Celebrate 25 Seasons of SeaWolves Baseball

Prior to Erie’s 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder, the SeaWolves welcomed back five former players to celebrate 25 seasons of SeaWolves baseball in Erie.

TRENTON (17-21) 2-5-1

ERIE (27-10) 4-7-0

BOX SCORE

The Erie SeaWolves scored all of their runs in the second inning and moved into first place in the second-half western division standings with a 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

After going 1-2-3 in the first inning, Trenton got its two runs with two outs in the second. After a Brandon Wagner infield single, Isiah Gilliam lined a two-run homer to give the Thunder an early 2-0 lead.

Erie responded immediately in the bottom of the frame, all with two outs. After a Josh Lester walk, Sergio Alcantara extended the inning with a single to right field. The next batterChace Numata, on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, launched a three-run home run to give the SeaWolves their first lead at 3-2. Derek Hill followed with a walk, stole second base, and came home on an Isaac Paredes RBI single to complete the four-run rally and make it 4-2.

From there, the Erie pitching staff took over and allowed just three base hits over the next seven scoreless innings.

Erie starter Alex Faedo (6-6) earned his first win in July by hurling six innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven. He threw a career-high 103 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Erie reliever Trent Szkutnik tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings while both Logan Shore and Jose Fernandez combined to blank Trenton in the final 1.1 innings.

Fernandez logged his first save of the season by leaving the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the ninth.

Trenton starter Shawn Semple (0-1) took the loss in his Double-A debut after surrendering all four runs on four hits in six innings.

Jose Azocar pushed his hitting streak to four straight games and Numata belted his second home run of the season.

Tomorrow afternoon, the SeaWolves transform into the Erie Piñatas for the third of four Copa De La Diversión days at UPMC Park. RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.82 ERA) goes against RHPRony Garcia (2-9, 4.63 ERA) at 1:35 p.m. EDT in the fifth of a six-game series.