Steelers announce four newest members set to enter Hall of Honor

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2021 Hall of Honor class Saturday at an

event in the Great Hall of Heinz Field.

Four members were announced in this year’s class.

The 2021 class includes the following:



Tunch Ilkin: Offensive Lineman (1980-92); Broadcaster (1998-2020)

 Played in 177 games (143 starts) over his 13-year career with the Steelers

 Two-time Pro Bowl Selection (1988, 1989)

 Helped clear the way for RB Barry Foster to set the single-season franchise rushing record in

1992 (1,690 yards)

 Member of the Steelers 75th Anniversary All-Time Team

 First native of Turkey to play in the NFL

 Served as the Steelers TV/Radio analyst for 23 years (1998-2020)



Jon Kolb: Offensive Lineman (1969-81); Strength Coach (1982-91)

 Helped the Steelers capture four Super Bowl titles as a player

 Played in 177 games (138 starts) over his 13-year career with the Steelers

 Missed just one game between 1971-78

 Named NFL All-Pro in 1979

 Member of the Steelers 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

 Member of the Steelers 75th Anniversary All-Time Team



Carnell Lake: Safety (1989-98); Assistant Coach (2011-17)

 Five-time Pro Bowl Selection (1994-97, 1999)

 Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1990s Second Team

 AP First Team All-Pro in 1997

 Four-time Second Team All-Pro (1992, 1994-95, 1999)

 Played in 154 games (154 starts) over 10-year career with the Steelers

 Member of the Steelers 75th Anniversary All-Time Team

 Served as the Steelers secondary coach for seven seasons (2011-17)

Louis Lipps: Wide Receiver (1984-91)

 1984 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

 Two-time Pro Bowl Selection (1984, 1985)

 Ranks fifth in franchise history in receptions (358), receiving yards (6,018) and 100-yard receiving

games (16)

 Ranks seventh in franchise history in TD receptions (39)

 Owns the franchise record for highest punt return average (11.3)



The 2021 Steelers Hall of Honor Induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Heinz

Field, the weekend the Steelers play host to the Detroit Lions (Nov. 14).

Each inductee will receive a solid steel football, which will replicate the original that was given to Steelers’ founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers in 1982 for the team’s 50th Season.



The Steelers’ Hall of Honor, established in 2017, is comprised of former players, coaches and

front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise’s success dating back to

when the team was founded in 1933.