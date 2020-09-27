Steelers, Bills and Browns Win (Local NFL Sunday Scores, 9-27-20)

Local Sports Big Names

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

NFL week three local scores:

Pittsburgh 28 – Houston 21

Buffalo 35 – LA Rams 32

Cleveland 34 – Washington 20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar