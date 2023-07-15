One local basketball star took the next step in his career signing a pro contract overseas.

Starting at Strong Vincent – Erie’s own David Morris Junior always strived to take his game from one level to the next.

“Any kid’s dream is to go to the next. . especially you play in a sport, you wanna reach the highest level.” Dave Morris Jr. – Strong Vincent grad – signing to play pro basketball

The pride of the 8-1-4 scored 2,270 points – the most by anyone who’s laced up the sneakers in Erie County high school boys basketball all-time.

“I had a good chance, you know what I mean? I put the work in and I had people that supported me around in the city so with you guys’s support and my work putting in, I felt like I had a good chance.” Dave Morris Jr. – Strong Vincent grad – signing to play pro basketball

After leading the Colonels to a state championship appearance in the school’s final season prior to consolidation – he kept on going.

First it was a stop at division one Tennessee State in Nashville – but the best fit in the end for Morris was a transfer to division two PSAC IUP.

“I’m just putting my trust in God and wherever I land I felt like it was meant to be and that’s what happened. When I came to IUP everything just felt like it was meant to be.” Dave Morris Jr. – Strong Vincent grad – signing to play pro basketball

The Crimson Hawks reached the number one ranking in the nation in Morris’ collegiate finale – and his college career filled with accomplishments led him to sign with a pro team in Ireland this coming fall.

Morris will take his talents to a new background signing with the Ballincolig Basketball Club. Just the start of a dream come true.