ScoreStream

Swankler’s Late Game Heroics Lift Otters In 5-4 Overtime Win

Local Sports Big Names

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHL:

Erie Otters 5 – Mississauga 4 (F/OT)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Otters Beat Mississauga in OT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Otters Beat Mississauga in OT"

College Hockey Saturday (11-17-19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey Saturday (11-17-19)"

College Wrestling Saturday (11-17-19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling Saturday (11-17-19)"

College Hoops Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hoops Saturday"

Friday Night Lights 11/15/2019 Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 11/15/2019 Part 2"

Friday Night Lights 11/15/19 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 11/15/19 Part 1"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar