The Detroit Tigers took a second pitcher in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft when taking University of Texas product Ty Madden 32nd overall Sunday night.

Madden was named the 2021 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in addition to his first-team All-conference honors.

He compiled a 7-5 record in 18 starts, striking out 137 batters and walking 44 over 113.2 innings.