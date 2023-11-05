(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With all positions locked and matchups set, the 2023 PIAA Boys’ Soccer Championship brackets have been released.
Class 1A First Round Tuesday, Nov. 7
Seneca v.s Bentworth at McMurray High School at 7 p.m.
Class 2A First Round Tuesday, Nov. 7
- General McLane v.s South Park at South Park High School at 6 p.m.
- Fairview v.s Shady Side Academy at Fairview High School at 6 p.m.
Class 3A First Round Tuesday, Nov. 7
Cathedral Prep v.s Montour HS at Hagerty Family Events Center at 6 p.m.