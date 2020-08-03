AMCC to Postpone Most Fall Sports to Spring Semester

Courtesy of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference:

After several months of careful deliberation, and with three member institutions (Hilbert College, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg) making the decision to postpone all fall sports, the Presidents’ Council of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference voted to take the following actions at their July 31 meeting:

Postponed conference competition in the following sports to the spring semester (not before January 1) men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s basketball.



Conduct competition in the following sports with a conference championship in the fall as long as a minimum of four teams are committed to competing: men’s golf and women’s tennis. If circumstances result in the inability to continue conference competition with a minimum of four teams, consideration will be given to completing these sports in the spring semester. Competition in men’s tennis will also be permitted during the fall semester per institutional discretion. The men’s tennis championship tournament remains scheduled for April.



Postponed a decision until September 15 on the AMCC bowling round robin scheduled for November (alternative competition dates tentatively scheduled for February).



Postponed a decision on participation in the swimming/diving championship (scheduled to be conducted in mid-February in partnership with the Empire 8 Athletic Conference) until September 15.



Approved the creation of working groups for each of the above-named sports to address schedule revisions, competition and event management health and safety protocols, and rules modifications (as needed).



Agreed to permit each member to conduct a non-traditional season for spring sports during the fall season per institutional discretion. Those sports include baseball, softball and men’s volleyball. No other changes were made to conference spring sports schedules at this time.



Agreed that, beyond established conference competition, each member institution is permitted to utilize the 114 day playing season window approved by Division III in 2020-21 as is appropriate for their institution, within the boundaries of NCAA rules.



The Presidents Council will continue to evaluate plans for men’s golf and women’s tennis in the fall, as well as the January return of the remaining fall semester sports, over the coming months. Future actions regarding revisions to this plan will be informed by science and established guidelines from governments and governing bodies.