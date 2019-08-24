Battle of the Bridge live preview, Part 2

Week one of the high school football season is finally here with 20 games on the schedule tonight. Mike Fenner was live at John L. Post Stadium for the preview of the Battle of the Bridge…between Iroquois and Harborcreek.

Troy Budziszewski’s Harborcreek Huskies won this matchup convincingly a year ago with a 55 to 6 final. His team is preparing for a great challenge with a tougher Braves bunch on the other side.

Harborcreek comes in with more experience after the Smith twins- quarterback Casey and wide receiver Cody built plenty of chemistry last fall. It’s also nice to have veteran presences like Tyler East, Tyler Habursky and Avery Ennis to count on as a stingy Husky defense looks to contain Iroquois once again.