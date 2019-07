After letting a two shot lead slip away on the 72nd hole, Ryan Brehm won the 2019 LECOM Health Challenge tournament by defeating Tim Wilkinson in the first sudden death playoff.

Standings: 1. Ryan Brehm (-20)*, 2. Tim Wilkinson (-20), T-3. Chase Seiffert (-19), T-3. Blayne Barber (-19), T-3. Will Zalatoris (-19). *-won on first playoff hole.