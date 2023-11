ERIE, PA (WJET)–Congratulations to Cathedral Prep’s head soccer coach Sam Tojaga.

Coach Tojaga has been awarded the PSCA Boys 3A Soccer Coach of the Year.

This honor comes after the Ramblers took out Springfield Township in double overtime 3-2 in the PIAA 3A boys soccer state championship, winning the program’s first state title in boys soccer.

Tojaga lead Prep to an outstanding 19-3-1 season.