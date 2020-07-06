Chad Williams Named New Associate Athletic Director at Edinboro University

The Edinboro University athletic department has named Chad Williams as its next Associate Athletic Director.

Williams, who replaces outgoing Associate AD Todd Jay following Jay’s retirement after 30 total years with the program, comes to Edinboro from Abilene Christian University in Texas after overseeing NCAA compliance for 17 sports, managing eligibility and certification reporting for the department and working with the school’s conference representatives.

Williams, 25, was born and raised in Cross Lanes, W. Va., and currently resides in McKean, Pa., with his wife, Kaylynne.