Drivers stop on pit road as rain begins falling before the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

For the first time since 2012, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 race has been postponed. After rain delays to begin the day, the race was moved until Monday with a 4:00 pm start and will be broadcast live on FOX-66.