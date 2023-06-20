ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–Several local football stars are getting another chance to play in their high school uniforms.

The annual District 10 North versus South game is right around the corner.

After a few months off, both teams have a total of four practices to prepare a game plan, among new players and coaches.

Team North is thrilled to be back on the field and says their talented team is a shoe in to win.

“Oh, it’s been great, especially knowing this offense as well as I do. Getting to be able to teach it to other people has been fun.” Kyle Birkmire – North Wide Receiver – General McLane

“I’m pretty excited for the game. This is my first all-star game so pretty excited about that too. I’m really looking forward to it just taking it practice by practice, day by day.” Artis Simmons – North Running Back – McDowell

“It’s just been an incredible feeling like you thought you were done after your last game and then you get another one just with a bunch of guys who are really good and extremely talented and we’re just looking to win.” Zane Strong – North Wide Receiver – North East

Just a few more practices until they gear up for Friday’s big game. Kickoff is at 7p.m. at Allegheny College.