District 10 Moving Forward With Fall Sports On Schedule and Latest Details With Seasons Approaching

District 10 has approved a motion to continue on with its planned Fall sports season as scheduled, while leaving decisions on start dates and starting seasons up to individual districts in the area.

The D-10 committee announced that they will not have the authority to cancel any regular seasons in the fall sports seasons, but instead will leave those decisions to the districts themselves as far as canceling an entire season or beginning later than the D-10 wide start dates.

Start dates for game play around District 10 are as follows:

Golf (August 20th)

Girls Tennis (August 24th)

Football (August 28th)

Cross Country (September 4th)

Girls Volleyball (September 4th)

Soccer (September 4th)

COVID-19 guidelines for schools to follow in regards to competition include reporting any positive COVID cases to opponents within a reasonable time frame before competing, informing the previous schools in which the positive-test program had competed with prior to finding out the results of the test as well as submitting a forfeit to the district chairman notifying D-10 of a forfeit for postseason competition, which would eliminate that team from advancing in the playoffs.

A proposed reduction in playoff teams across the board was not passed at today’s D-10 meeting, but will be discussed at the committee’s September 9th meeting.

Six of the 17 Erie County School Districts responded in a D-10 survey to superintendents regarding their stance on returning to play this fall and on time.

80% of the responses from the entire District 10 pool said they were ready to start on time with Fairview out of Erie County saying not only would they not be prepared to start on time, but that they would opt not to play fall sports district wide if given that option.

Fairview superintendent Dr. Erik Kincade confirmed that there has not yet been an official decision made by the Fairview district not to play fall sports, however.

Here is an open letter from District 10 following Wednesday’s meeting: