Courtesy of Edinboro Athletics:

Edinboro hall of famer Trevon Jenifer was named to the 2023 Toyota Team USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team for the rescheduled 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships.

The World Championships has been rescheduled for June 9-20, 2023 in Dubai. Team USA is slated to compete in Group D of the men’s competition.

Jenifer rejoins the U.S. Men’s National Team after retaining a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Jenifer’s trophy case also includes two additional Paralympic medals (2012 bronze, 2016 gold). Jenifer aims to return to the podium at Worlds as he helped claim a silver medal at both the 2014 and 2018 events. He also was a member of the 2011, 2015 and 2019 gold medal Parapan American Games teams.

Fellow Edinboro alum Chayse Wolf has been an alternate on the 2023 squad.