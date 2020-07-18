Erie Commodores to Host Members Cup Tournament Beginning Friday, July 24th at Veterans Stadium

The Erie Commodores will host and play in a NPSL soccer members cup this coming Friday night, July 24th at Veterans Stadium against FC Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

Commodores Owner John Melody helped organize a four-team friendly cup tournament with Cleveland and Pittsburgh for a multi-day event.

Head coach Dale White and the Commodores won’t have their full roster of players due to international travel restrictions that go along with COVID-19.

For guys like left back Ashley Phillips and other local players, they’ll have the chance to compete while also giving back to first responders by wearing a special game day patch and auctioning off jerseys that will benefit those first responders and front like workers here in the area.