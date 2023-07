ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The SeaWolves hosted the Hartford Yard Goats in a three-game series. On Sunday they played a doubleheader.

The SeaWolves defeated the Yard Goats 1-0 in game one and 9-2 in game two.

Next the SeaWolves are back on the road for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

They play on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

It’s been a scoreless game until the SeaWovles take the lead in the bottom of the 5th inning. Ben Malgeri crushed a a solo home run, his eighth of the year. @erie_seawolves @JET24FOX66 pic.twitter.com/Qmi8K6rKv7 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 16, 2023