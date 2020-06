Eriez Speedway dirt track racing announced via their Facebook page that they will return to operations Sunday, June 14th with gates open at 4:30 pm and racing starting at 6:30 pm in Greene Township.

The speedway plans to operate at 50% capacity will requiring social distancing and using hand sanitizing stations within the park.

Eriez Speedway Racing will hold super lates, crate lates, emods, econo mods, street stocks and challenger races.