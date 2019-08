Some of the best local mixed martial arts fighters stepped in the cage for Saturday night’s Bayfront Brawl 8.

A packed house watched 11 bouts be contested with three titles on the line and one female bout.

Saturday’s winners were: Tony Recco, Cody Ryan, Katie Hicks, DJ Jacobucci, Josh Cummings, Jeremiah Leviege, Chris Matthews, Shawn Reynolds, Elijah Humes, AJ Wilkins, and Nolan Stahl.

Stahl made is professional debut and was the main event. He won by unanimous decision over Joshua Oxendine.