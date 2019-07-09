Former Edinboro Star Quarterback Sisson Earns MVP, Leads Wild Boars to Serbian Football League Championship

As a standout for Edinboro from 2014 to 2017, Jake Sisson put up huge numbers bettered only by Trevor Harris. Now the Jamestown, N.Y. native has another title also owned by Harris – championship quarterback.

Sisson played his first professional season with the Kragujevac Wild Boars of the Serbia American Football League, and he set the league on fire. Late last week, Sisson was named the Serbian League MVP. On Sunday, he led the Wild Boars to their fourth straight Serbian League championship in Serbian Bowl XV. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as the Wild Boars outlasted SBB Vukovi Belgrade 60-55 in a contest that featured a weather delay of over an hour and ended in the dark.

Sisson threw touchdown passes of 32, 52, and 48 yards, and ran for a 70-yard touchdown. He joins Harris in winning a league championship as a professional. Harris won the Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League championship.

While earning league MVP honors, Sisson led the Wild Boars a 10-2 record following the title game win. Including Sunday’s Serbian Bowl, Sisson threw 40 touchdown passes with just 6 INTs, while adding 7 touchdowns rushing. He accounted for over 2,500 yards in total offense going into the championship game, and those numbers are somewhat skewed since statistics were incomplete in one game and in several games he only played a quarter or two.

Sisson had three games with five TDs passing and another two games with four. His top game came against the H Koc Rams, as he threw for 437 yards and 5 TDs and ran for 96 yards and a touchdown to account for 533 yards in total offense.

Sisson previously quarterbacked the United States in the FISU World University American Football Championship in Harbin, China last year. As a Fighting Scot, he ranks second in career touchdown passes (85), third in career passing yards (8,313), and third in career total offense (8,672).